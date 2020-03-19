DaKooka presented a video for the song “Weak” and told how the quarantine in Chernivtsi

Photo: instagram.com/dakooka_ktsh

Ukrainian singer DAKOOKA, has released a music video for the track “Weak” from his last album “Strangelove”. Video recording took place in the early fall of Kiev and its environs.

The idea DAKOOKA, it exalts the will, poise, charisma, determination and other strengths of the person.

The song “Weak” — a kind experience. My weak traits transformed into strengths. Not all of them. But still. Now, the decision to put an end to any relationship for me is not difficult (of course, if I didn’t sign no contract). In the video I wanted to show that I’m not afraid to be yourself. The snake – perception of my personality some people. Yeah, I don’t walk around the side of their haters and envious. And Yes, I’m not afraid to be for them. The song “Weak” is dedicated to all strong. It’s about a will and other strengths. Self-control, self-irony, the profundity, charisma, self-motivation, the ability to defend its borders, dedication and harmony with each other. And about the power of the spirit. After all, you need to be able to forgive. Believe me, I am learning that with you,” she confessed.

Also, the singer told what she does during the quarantine.

Now I live in Chernivtsi, we have all closed, except at pharmacies and grocery. People on the streets a little, the shelves at grocery stores moderately filled. There is no panic, but one of the hospitals is fully prepared for cases of the virus. The situation that is happening now, like it or not, will be psychological pressure on each of us. I do sports, work and all of that. Sit at home, sometimes I go out to the Park, spend disinfection. The vocal recording was moved to April, will need to be in emergency mode to record everything. But nothing is my comfort zone. When I’m uncomfortable, I feel great. It resorted things in the cupboards and realized that you can open online showroom. Love to do Zina. Here I sit and do it,” said DAKOOKA edition Vigo.

We offer you to look new video DAKOOKA: