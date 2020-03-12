Dakota Johnson showed his cozy house

Magazine Architectural Digest continues to throw open the doors of Hollywood stars showing their readers of their house. This time a tour of his possessions in Los Angeles held a 30-year-old Dakota Johnson, letting journalists into his “tree house”.

House the stars of “Fifty shades of grey” (Fifty Shades of Grey) is located in a secluded area, submerged in the greenery. Dakota’s parents, actors Melanie Griffith and don Johnson, were separated when she was six years old, so that a future star had to live in two houses and spend a lot of time on the set of the parents. Anyway, Dakota says that she liked the “Gypsy lifestyle”, but at some point wanted to find an island of stability and privacy. In such a place she associated with her home, which Johnson bought as soon as I saw.

The house, built by architect Carl Maston, it acquired four years ago.

I was immediately attracted by the fact that it’s clean and cozy. I thought I would never want to sell it… I Moved here five years ago. It was the second house I showed the realtor. I love the tree and the lights, so I just fell in love with this place. Before I lived here, Ryan Murphy. He then also liked, but the family had grown, so he was forced to move. Lucky — said Dakota.