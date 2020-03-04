Damso and Ninho: collaboration confirmed !

For his new album, titled M. I. L. S 3.0, the rapper Ninho announces its next featuring to his fans ! It works with Damso.

Ninho is working on his new album M. I. L. S 3.0. On his account Instagram, the rapper casts doubt on an upcoming featuring with Damso. It formalizes ! MCE explains to you all.

Finally a good news for the world of French music ! Because of the epidemic of the Coronavirus, several singers canceling their tours. Thus, it is the case for Gims, M Pokora without forgetting Vitaa and Slimane and much more ! They are not the only ones ! In fact, Ninho pays the fees !

While the government prohibits all gatherings of more than 5 000 people, the rapper will not be able to go up on stage, not more ! To console his fans, Ninho recalls his new project. In fact, the rapper is working on a new album. This one is titled M. I. L. S 3.0. Fans will they a featuring with Damso ?

On social networks, a rumor ! “The sound of Ninho, we’re not going to lie. It is a bit slammed, but it ad a real dinguerie there ! At the end of the sound, he said, ” it is nwar nwar of the other side. I read just Damso and Nekfeu, I can’t wait “, wrote a Twitter. In fact, Ninho repeats the famous words of the rapper ! So for the fans, there is no doubt !

Damso and Ninho their collaboration confirmed

Damso will be in the album Ninho

They believed in it. And they were right ! In fact, the fans had seen just!!! On Twitter, the account RapFRactu confirms the rumor ! “For those who ask for a confirmation : Yes Damso will be in “Mils 3” but this is not a surprise “, he says.

As well, the rapper belgian Damso will be well in the album of NI ! Moreover, it will not be the only one to work with the French rapper. In fact, the RapFRactu announces another featuring ! An index ? ” There’s a feat with a rapper that feat as well as N. I (there are no 100) 😂😉

In the comments, people are digging the head ! Some people think of Maes. I think it will be Maes because he has already made a feat with Ninho in his project,” commented a fan. Others imagine Jul, or Heuss Bastard ! Outstanding !

