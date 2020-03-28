Damso clashe violently Booba and Niska in his latest video “Life” !

Share on Facebook

Damso unveils his latest video “Life” where he clashe violently rappers Booba and Niska ! There you discover !

Damso has just unveiled its latest title ” Life “. MCE TV gives you more details !

Damso is back ! A little more than 2 months after the release of his single ” Oeveillé” .

The rapper is back with a unique surprise entitled ” Life “. Moreover, it was unveiled at 6 o’clock in the morning on his channel Youtub and already has over 400 000 views !

A few hours before the release of its title, the rapper announced the death of her aunt on the social networks. In fact, it was reached the coronavirus.

A family drama on which Damso will say no more. But it was obviously motivated to get his new title.

A tribute to his aunt ? Not really !

In fact, some of the punchlines rather Booba and Niska ! We’ll let you discover the sound.

Damso : “Life “

Damso ends currently mixing his next project ” QALF “. But the rapper has decided to release a title surprise ” Life “.

It should be the second single of his album. He had announced on Instagram that the death of his aunt a few hours earlier.

The reason why it issued its earlier title ? In any case, some do not believe that this is a tribute to his aunt !

In fact, the punchlines powerful in the title rather the two rappers Booba and Niska. Of course, without naming them explicitly !

“All at a price, even to become a father, it’s called the pension ” can be understood. Here some see a tackle to Niska.

“A lot of ways, but no talent, there’s only your image that sells “. Here others are persuaded to see Booba.

As you know this last one is the favorite enemy of Damso. In any case, the two rappers have for the moment not reacting.

Finally, Damso was able to please his fans ! Waiting for the release of his album QALF.