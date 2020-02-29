Damso: two excerpts of unpublished unveiled on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

Alert ! Two excerpts of unpublished Damso have been shown to be on the account Instagram of Twinsmatic ! Check out the with MCE TV !

Fans of the rapper belgian-congolese damso can’t wait any longer ! In fact, they live in the impatience of ” QALF “, two snippets of unreleased tracks have been revealed on the social networks ! MCE TV tells you more !

Thus, Twinsmatic just released a info gold ! Two previously unreleased tracks of Damso which no one has ever heard of ! Twinsmatic, that is, two parisians who work together. They produce many pieces. They have unveiled “Weekend” and ” Telephone “, the two title of the rapper who does will probably never the light of day !

As well, the duo has entrusted to his account Insta : “I’m going to respond only once to this question because you are 100 k to ask me. I have sound with Damso that I consider to be super heavy, and should be on the album. It will be released ever so as you make a few of these nuggets that will end nowhere. No, Damson will not be on the album. “

The fans are in a trance ! Already they can’t wait any longer “QALF” ! We ask them not only hope to see these unreleased out ! In addition, they are crazy ! They know that Ninho, Damso and Nekfeu will do a song together ! Of what to give them even more interested !

“QALF” of Damso takes more time than expected !

Thus, the interpreter of “Late night” has revealed the title ” Œveillé “ ! The song, recorded in one take made crazy fans of rap ! The album takes more time than expected ! This because of the health worries of his mom ! The rapper wants to go near it ! But it seems that the album should be out in not too long !

We know in any case that “QALF” will be released in 2020 ! Already a good news ! It was all very anxious to know what the opus store for us ! Knowing the rapper, this will surely be heavy !

Thus, the two excerpts of unreleased tracks out on Instagram we leave the water at the mouth ! We want more ! It is hoped that Damso and Twinsmatic return on their project ! It would be amazing to have the sounds in the world !