Dancing caretaker Melbourne zoo became a star Network

The Melbourne zoo. Photo: nstagram.com/chewybrownie

The oldest zoo of Australia – Melbourne zoo, has launched an online stream on the YouTube channel to be remotely “visit” during the quarantine. But the real Internet sensation thanks to broadcast, according to Daily Mail, became man – one of the zookeepers.

Funny dancing men named Adam with a fan in the cage of the giraffes was captured live, and this video became viral.

Keeper Adam, your opponent is ready for a dance battle! One of Melbourne Zoo's Little Penguins showed Keeper Adam who really has the moves on the dance floor 🕺 pic.twitter.com/o9DiEPXuyq — Zoos Victoria (@ZoosVictoria) March 24, 2020

