Dancing quarantine: playful Lily Rebrik showed how having fun with family (video)

Well-known actress and TV presenter Liliya rebryk conducts quarantine family in the country outside the city. With her husband Andrew, daughters Diane and Pauline she follows the rules of quarantine. In his spare time together they read books, draw, play and prepare Goodies. And to maintain physical fitness and positive attitude help them dance. Lily showed in Instagram’s fervent dancing in the front yard.

“Spread a piece of our live broadcast. Just want to add something positive in this difficult time… Hold on! Get inspired! Believe it! And even better prestie repeat this movement for us. Keep yourself in shape!”, — I wrote to the presenter of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”. She continues to work, respecting the rules of quarantine, and to go live on the channel “Ukraine”.

