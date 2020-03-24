Daniel Craig admitted that he never dreamed about the role of James bond

Дэниел Крейг признался, что никогда не мечтал о роли Джеймса Бонда

British actor Daniel Craig, who played 007 James bond in “James bond films”, said that never dreamed about this role, reports Metro.

The actor admitted that as a child dreamed of playing a superhero: Superman or spider-Man.

“People always ask me if I dreamed about this role. But my answer is no,” added Craig.

Despite this, the actor admits that he was lucky to get one of the best roles in the movie. He also believes that will be able to play anyone after bond.

