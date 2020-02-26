Daniel Craig and Lea seydoux in a new poster “time to die”

In the illustration, starring Daniel Craig pictured with seydoux, who plays in the film, Madeleine Swann.

James bond (Daniel Craig), who is enjoying retirement in Jamaica, at the request of his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter is temporarily back on duty. His task will be to rescue the kidnapped scientist. Walking in his Wake, 007 will face with the mysterious villain, armed with dangerous new technology. The villain in the new part of the James bond star will play “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rami Malek.

In the Ukrainian film “No time to die” will be released on 9 April 2020.