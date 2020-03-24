Daniel Craig is going to spend or distribute their impressive state

The role of James bond Daniel Craig won’t leave anything to his two daughters. The opinion of the actor on this occasion, cited by the British newspaper The Sun. “I think that inheritance is a rather unpleasant thing. My philosophy is to spend or give away everything before you leave,” he said.

The actor recalled an old proverb that says that he who dies rich, is considered a loser. Note that only for the role of 007 in the film “No time to die” Craig got about 18 million pounds, and all his wealth exceeds 100 million pounds.

We also recall that the final episode of the “James bond” with his participation is supposed to be released in April 2020, however, due to the pandemic in the fashion industry, the creators of the film decided to postpone its release until the fall. The change in the rolling schedule will require additional investment of 30-50 million dollars, but losses from losses during the quarantine measures taken in most countries, could be much more.

Previously, Daniel Craig admitted that in the childhood did not dream to be bond, he was more interested in comic book heroes.