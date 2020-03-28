Daniel Craig never wanted to play James bond

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дэниэл Крэйг не хотел играть Джеймса Бонда

Actor Daniel Craig admitted that he wanted to play a cowboy or a superhero – Superman or spider-Man.

About his childhood dream Craig said in an interview with Saga.

“People always say to me: “You probably wanted to play James bond when he was a child.” My answer is no. I never have been. I dreamed of many other things, Superman, spider – Man, the invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy” – said the actor.

“Bond so much that now it seems ironic. I was lucky to get one of the best roles in the movie. There are no drawbacks to play bond,” added Craig.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
