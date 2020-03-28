Daniel Craig never wanted to play James bond

Actor Daniel Craig admitted that he wanted to play a cowboy or a superhero – Superman or spider-Man.

About his childhood dream Craig said in an interview with Saga.

“People always say to me: “You probably wanted to play James bond when he was a child.” My answer is no. I never have been. I dreamed of many other things, Superman, spider – Man, the invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy” – said the actor.

“Bond so much that now it seems ironic. I was lucky to get one of the best roles in the movie. There are no drawbacks to play bond,” added Craig.