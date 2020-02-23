Daniel Craig on the official poster of “No time to die”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

In pictures starring Daniel Craig pictured on the bike.

According to the synopsis, James bond (Daniel Craig), who is enjoying retirement in Jamaica, at the request of his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter is temporarily back on duty. His task will be to rescue the kidnapped scientist. Walking in his Wake, 007 will face with the mysterious villain, armed with dangerous new technology.

In the Ukrainian film “No time to die” will be released on 9 April 2020.

Maria Batterbury

