Daniel Craig shirtless demonstrated luxury muscle

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig, who recently told us why she decided to play James bond, now graced the cover of the famous gloss.

52-year-old performer of the role of agent 007 starred in spicy photo shoot for GQ magazine.

The shots of the actor posing shirtless, showing off his roskoshna muscles.

So except for the Daniel gave a big interview in which has told, is why the movie “007 Spectrum” and a new picture “No time to die” five years have passed.

According to star, he was not going to reappear in the agent role.

“I’m never going to do it again. I wasn’t sure that this work really worth it to go through it all over again. I felt physical fatigue. Thus, the prospect of another film was unreal. And that’s why it’s been five years,” said the actor.

He also admitted that the 25-part of James bond “No time to die” will be the last film Craig in the role of a spy.