Daniel Craig wanted to play Superman or spider-Man, not James bond

Actor Daniel Craig, best known for playing James bond, has admitted that wanted to play cowboy, or any superhero like Superman and spider-Man than agent 007.

According to Metro, about his childhood dream Craig said in an interview with Saga.

“People always say to me: “You must have wanted to play James bond when he was a child.” My answer is no. I never have been. I dreamed of many other things, Superman, spider – Man, the invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy” – said the actor.

However, the iconic spy, the actor is still considered one of the best characters of cinema.

“Bond so much that now it seems ironic. I was lucky enough to get one of the best roles in the movie. There are no drawbacks to play bond,” added Craig.

Recall, the upcoming action movie “No time to die” will be the 25th film in the series of the bond. He should have been released in Ukrainian cinemas in April, but because of the coronavirus and the closure of cinemas, it was moved to the autumn of 2020.