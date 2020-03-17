Daniel Radcliffe admitted that due to the popularity of the “Harry Potter” he became an alcoholic

Daniel Radcliffe. Photo: Getty Images

British actor Daniel Radcliffe admitted that the main role in the franchise “Harry Potter”was the reason that he became an alcoholic.

Actor several years abused alcohol, he told about it on BBC Radio 4, reports NME.

At first I thought I was bad if I go out and get drunk. I was afraid of high interest, it’s not just the drunk guy is, “Oh, Harry Potter got drunk at the bar”. This caused people slightly mocking interest. It amused them. To cope, I drank more, drank harder, and so continued for several years,” recalled Radcliffe.

According to Daniel, most of all he drank before the release of the latest film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, as his future seemed uncertain.

I was panic and didn’t know what to do next – I was comfortable enough to stay sober”, — says the actor.

Recall that in the “Harry Potter” Radcliffe began acting when he was 11 years old. According to him, the alcohol he was addicted toward the end of the Saga — the latest film about the famous magician, was released in 2011. Radcliffe is fully done in 2013. For a sober life, he is grateful to supportive family and friends on the set.