Daniel Radcliffe goes to prison in the Ukrainian movie trailer Escape from Pretoria

In the Internet appeared the official trailer of the movie “Escape from Pretoria” directed by Francis Annan.

The film, based on real events, set in the late 1970-ies. In the center of the plot is Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe), who, along with another activist (Daniel Webber) is arrested for participating in political campaigns. However, the characters do not intend to stay in the prison and prepare a risky escape plan.

In addition to Radcliffe and Webber the film starred Ian HART, Nathan page, Stephen hunter and mark Leonard winter.

Premiere in Ukraine scheduled for 26 March 2020.

