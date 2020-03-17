Daniel Radcliffe has said that Harry Potter made him an alcoholic

By Maria Batterbury

Дэниел Рэдклифф заявил, что Гарри Поттер сделал его алкоголиком

British actor Daniel Radcliffe believes that the role in “Harry Potter” made him an alcoholic. About this newspaper The Independent.

The actor said that people were wondering if he had a drink.

“After all, it wasn’t just some drunk, but “Oh look, Harry Potter drinks at the bar, one pile after another!” — shared the Radcliffe.

He said that because of the role of a wizard the people were to him “a little humiliating” interest. According to him, many people believed that it was “ridiculous by definition”.

The actor admitted that he “drank more and drank more”, and continued to do “this many years”.

Starring “Potteriany” argues that addiction to alcohol was “panic” because he is not really imagined, “what to do next.”

“In the sober state I was uncomfortable,” added Radcliffe.

He also noted that in 2010 he managed to quit drinking with the help of friends.

