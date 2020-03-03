Daniel Radcliffe is not going to go back to playing Harry Potter

Recently a celebrity said he was not going to return to this role, and roles would be similar to this image.

30-year-old actor gave an interview to Variety where he was asked if he was ready to play again Harry Potter. For example, in the franchise “Fantastic beasts and where they live”. Daniel Radcliffe said:

I don’t think so. I don’t like to say “no” and never in a hurry with this. But I see that this franchise well exist without me. And see no need to join.

I am happy with what has become my life now. I like the flexibility I can muster in the choice of roles. I will not say that I will never participate in any franchise, but I really wouldn’t want to get into a situation when I signed the contract to perform the same role from year to year.

At me now labeled as the actor playing strange films. I’m not going to argue with him, indeed, there are roles that I was not ready to play. But I do not force anyone to look to me the strangest projects. I did “Man Swiss knife”, which refers to the body returning to life. And I starred in the Thriller “Guns Akimbo”, where my hands are nailed guns. I also starred in “Escape from Pretoria” based entirely on real events.