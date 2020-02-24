Daniel Radcliffe reveals his talents

The cinemas will start showing action Comedy “Guns Akimbo”. The Director Jason Lee Gouden. Starring in the film performed by Daniel Radcliffe, Natasha Liu Burdizzo, Samara weaving, Jacqueline Lee Herts, Rhys Darby.

The plot of the movie “Guns Akimbo” will be the video game developer named miles, played by Daniel Radcliffe. The guy spends his time for not very promising work, while yearning for ex-girlfriend Nova (Natasha Liu Burdizzo). Then everything in his life is flipped upside the head. All the chaos will begin after the miles register on the website darknet, which makes strangers of people to engage in a deadly game. These “Gladiator fights” will take place right in the city, and what happens will be broadcast in real time to users from around the world. The hero like all will turn out, it gets past the first opponent. However, then the game will become more complicated by the fact that the girl Nova was kidnapped. So, he will have to overcome his fears to save the girl.

Akimbo is a technique of shooting with two hands, which is often used in video games.