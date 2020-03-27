Dantes admitted, than his annoying Dorofeeva

The husband of a popular singer Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes, used z star status of the couple and not hiding, which is henpecked, has revealed details of family life. He says that their relationship with the Dodo is not perfect, but not tired to confess to the wife in love.

Vladimir says that there are things that irritate him. For example the fact that Nadya doesn’t cook him Breakfast. Usually Dantes prepares for himself and his wife, and she’s not always eating that makes you nervous caring husband.

“Sometimes, they begin to grumble: “could have something to cook.” I want Breakfast, here, for example, the guys cooking Masha, I don’t cook. What is it? A woman should know her place in the kitchen. Himself go down into the kitchen, quietly preparing himself and her to eat, ‘ said Dantes, and adds that no matter what, he loves his wife — we have so strong feelings that no one will lose it,” said Dantes in a comment to the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.

Now Dorofeeva and Dantes are quarantined in his home country. They asked for this period friends. Nadia is releasing a vlog showing quarantine routine and shares tips, what movies and TV shows to watch.

Recall, Nadya Dorofeeva is no longer the soloist of group “Time and Glass”, they positively declared the collapse of the Duo.

