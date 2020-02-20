Daria Bilodid undressed on the beach and showed curvy figure: vivid photo

Ukrainian young judoka Daria Bilodid, recently became the winner of prestigious tournament of series Grand Slam in Paris, enjoy a beach vacation in a warmer climate.

Colorful photo 19-year-old athlete shares with his followers on Instagram. “Sunny therapy”, signed pictures of Daria, which in less than a day gathered more than 40 thousand “likes” (only the Bilodid 255 thousand subscribers).

View this post in Instagram Publication from DARIA BILODID (@dariabilodid7) 19 Feb 2020 1:29 PST

Recall that in 2019 our compatriot for the second time in his career won the “gold” of the adult world championship held in Tokyo, and also won the II European games in Minsk.

.

