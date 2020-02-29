Dasha Astafyeva in a striped bodysuit boasted buttocks

Даша Астафьева в полосатом боди похвасталась ягодицами

The singer gave a candid photo shoot in a hotel in the city.

Popular singer Dasha Astafieva, who is not shy to show the charm of the figure, now once again stirred up a Network of candid snapshots.

34-year-old star on his page on Instagram posted several racy black-and-white photo taken on vacation in one of the hotels of the city.

Photos Dasha posing in bodysuits in black and white stripes open back, showing off his firm butt.

Servalence was neobeckia amazed of the photo, and compared it with Monica Bellucci.

“It is similar to Ukrainian Monica Bellucci”, “what a beauty!?”, “I can not resist: well, pretty well!”, – wrote in the comments I subscribers of the singer.

