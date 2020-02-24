Dasha Astafyeva naked in front of the lens Sony Placidus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Даша Астафьева обнажилась перед объективом Сони Плакидюк

Ukrainian bombshell that loves the camera, Dasha Astafieva has pleased fans with new hot photos. This time the singer and actress got naked in front of the lens of the fashion photographer and expert of the show “Top model in ukraïnski” Sony Placidus.

Seductive footage Astafev has posted on his page in Instagram. The star posed Nude on the balcony, barely covered by the blanket, in black lingerie with a bottle of champagne in his hands.

“Lovely weekend in great company”, – has signed one of the posts of the Dasha.

Fans Astafyeva was delighted with candid photos and covered the model with rapturous reviews. “Gorgeous figure”, “dash, the Queen!”, “So romantic”, “Oh Gods! Perfect”, “how are You always unreal!” – writing followers.

