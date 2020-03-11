Daughter Angelina Jolie underwent a difficult operation

44-year-old actress Angelina Jolie, who was the initiator of the relationship with brad pitt, openly spoke about the operations of their daughters – 15-year-old male and 13-year-old Shiloh. It turns out that the Hollywood star has spent the last two months in medical institutions.

His confession Jolie placed in the column for the publication Time. Before you advertise the details of your daughter’s life, she agreed to the publication of the blog with the girls. First under the surgeon’s knife got 13-year-old Zahara, and later because of problems with his hip was operated on, and 13-year-old Shiloh. Such a difficult period in their lives only strengthened the family. The movie star saw her daughter take care of each other and sensitive.

“I’ve seen my girls so easily to each other inferior and not put myself first. I felt joy in the fact that they love each other. They understand that the fight against health problems and to fight for survival and recovery is something to be proud of,” admitted Angelina.