Daughter Mayweather arrested for stabbings: what happened

The daughter of the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., 19-year-old Ayanna, which is the highest paid athlete of the last decade was given for Christmas a pricey Mercedes, got in trouble. The girl came to the house to the well-known rapper NBA Youngboy, located in Houston (Texas, USA) in the night from 3 to 4 April, and, catching there with another woman, which had never been seen, inflicted two stab wounds.

As reported by TMZ, after his appearance Ayanna called herself a bride of by and offered Lapatrie Lashay Jacobs (according to the source, she is the mother of one of the four kids NBA Youngboy) to leave the house, and received a refusal. Then, allegedly, a rival began to provoke her and grabbing the hair, which ultimately resulted in a fight led to the stabbing.

Iyanna Mayweather and NBA Youngboy

Jacobs was taken to the hospital, according to doctors, threats to her life or not. Ayanna was arrested and could be released on bail of 30 thousand dollars — though information on how did relatives of the girl this option yet.

Recall that in the current year, Mayweather Jr. has suffered several family tragedies. First dead was found the ex-girlfriend of boxer Josie Harris, the mother of half-brothers Yanny, and then died, uncle Floyd Roger Mayweather.

