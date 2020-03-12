Daughter of Milla Jovovich will play the Black Widow and the title role in the film adaptation of the disney cartoon

The eldest daughter of Hollywood actress and a native of Kiev Milla Jolovich will play a major role in the film remake of the famous disney animated film in 1953, the year “Peter pan”. 12-year-old ever Anderson will play the role of the main character Wendy. Reported by Jovovich in Instagram. “We are so proud of our girl! Ever wanted to be an actress since I was five. And she has invested time, commitment and energy to turn the dream into reality. Congratulations, Ever!”, — wrote happy mother.

View this post in Instagram Everyone, get ready to meet young Black Widow. So We can finally talk about @evergaboandersons secret projects It was just announced in @variety that Ever plays the young Natasha Romanoff in Marvels @black.widow movie in theaters this May 1st and also, after a worldwide search, shes been cast as Wendy in @disneys new live action movie Peter and Wendy! Were so proud of our baby! Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and shes put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!! read the full article in my stories! Photo: @chrissbrenner #evergaboanderson #blackwidow #natasharomanoff #peterpan #peterandwendy #wendy #marvel #disney Publication from Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) Mar 10, 2020 at 6:30 PDT

According to the publication Entertainment Weekly, the role of Peter in the new film Disney according to preliminary data, received a 12-year-old Briton Alexander molony. Shooting will begin in April in Canada.

Milla has also unveiled that ever already have experience in the movie. The girl will appear in a new film kynoselen Marvel “Black widow” which will be released in may 2020. There, she will appear in the role of the protagonist in childhood. Adult Natasha Romanoff plays, as you know. Scarlett Johansson.

From Milla Jovovich, who was previously married to actor Shawn Andrews and Director Luc Besson has three daughters from the third wife of Director Paul Anderson. In addition to ever, they bring Dashill that 1 April will be five years. On 2 February this year, Milla gave birth to a girl called Oshin Lark Elliot.

