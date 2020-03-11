Daughter of Milla Jovovich will play Wendy in the play the remake of Peter pan

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дочь Миллы Йовович сыграет Венди в игровом ремейке Питера Пэна

For the new Disney movie “Peter pan and Wendy” found actors for the main roles.

According to Variety, Peter pan in the play the remake of the cult cartoon 1954 will play Alexander Moloney (“Noncompliant owner”), and Wendy – ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson.

This is the first big role Anderson. Previously, it was possible to see the image of a young Alicia Marcus in the film “Resident evil: the final Chapter”.

The Director of the film will be the Creator of the “Man with a gun” David Lowry.

About the release date is not reported.

Recall, VIN Diesel announced the continuation of the film “the Last witch hunter”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article