Daughter of Milla Jovovich will play Wendy in the play the remake of Peter pan

For the new Disney movie “Peter pan and Wendy” found actors for the main roles.

According to Variety, Peter pan in the play the remake of the cult cartoon 1954 will play Alexander Moloney (“Noncompliant owner”), and Wendy – ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson.

This is the first big role Anderson. Previously, it was possible to see the image of a young Alicia Marcus in the film “Resident evil: the final Chapter”.

The Director of the film will be the Creator of the “Man with a gun” David Lowry.

About the release date is not reported.

