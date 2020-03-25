Daughter Olga Sumy charmed by the gentle way

Дочь Ольги Сумской очаровала нежным образом

Tonya papernaya told about his typical state in the quarantine.

Daughter Olga Sumy, actress Antonina papernaya shared with fans, as spending time in quarantine.

Tonya, who is now expecting her second child, follows the advice of doctors and won’t go outside, and the majority of their time at home. As admitted papernaya, now she loves to sleep.

“My typical state on the quarantine. Sleep, sleep and more time to sleep,” shared the actress.

Antonina posted in photoblog the photo which appears with a considerable belly. Papernaya posing in a gentle manner – a soft pink dress that highlighted the interesting position of the actress, and the same color Cape on.

