Daughter Olga Sumy charmed sensual shots with my daughter and husband

Antonina papernaya, who lives and works in Russia, is expecting a second child. Before birth, the daughter of the famous Ukrainian actress Olga Sumy starred for the Russian gloss than fascinated by the network.

Heroes of the March issue of steel Hello Antonina papernaya, actor Vladimir Yaglych, who lives with her in a civil marriage, and their joint daughter, eve. The couple admitted to reporters that this is the first family photo shoot, which they agreed from the beginning of the relationship. Therefore, the stars are not spared of questions about familiarity and personal life.

According to Vladimir Yaglych, for the first time with Antonina Papernaya he met on the set. So their love story is more prosaic and not like a Hollywood movie.

“We are both actors in the film and met. There was no romantic sunrise… All very prosaic,” – said Vladimir Yaglych on the meeting with Antonina Papernaya.

Now the couple lives in Moscow and raising a daughter Eva. The girl, according to fans, is a copy of star dads. Yes, and Vladimir Yaglych readily demonstrates the special bond with baby that can be traced for a spectacular photo, and spouses made for the gloss. In addition, the actor added that example in the education of eve were his parents. But about the effective methods that were picked up by son-in-law Olga Sumskaya – talk the very eve into adulthood.

Now my daughter is the success of my life… of Course, for me the best parents, mine. They raised, put on his feet. And the answer to your question we can only get in 15-20 years, when Eva grows up. A sense of confusion, at least I was not. Raising children is high, – said Vladimir Yaglych.

In the first days of March the authors of the project published the sumptuous photo of the spouses and their daughter eve. By the way, Antonina papernaya and Vladimir Yaglych not advertise his private life, so a family photo shoot for the magazine was a revelation to their admirers. In addition, for the first time, fans of Olga Sumy saw Olga Sumskaya commented on the appearance of a granddaughter on the cover of the magazine looks like her only granddaughter.

“Many famous people don’t show their children in order to avoid unnecessary comments, especially in our situation. About the cover of Vladimir and Antonina’s daughter – they decided themselves”, – commented on the shooting of Olga Sumskaya.

Now the actress is preparing for the second time to be a grandmother and does not hide his delight from the news about the new addition to the family. Olga Sumskaya admits she supports the daughter Antonina Papernaya and often gives her advice.