Daughter Olga Sumy showed a bare tummy and told about the emotional state

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Ukrainian actress of theater and cinema Antonina papernaya recently revealed that is expecting her second child. Recently, the star published a photo where posing in a special state with a naked belly.

Daughter Olga Sumy Antonina papernaya the other day for the first time showed the face of daughters of eve and admitted that second time pregnant. Now a celebrity has shared on his page in instagrame frame in which poses in an interesting position and demonstrates his rounded tummy.

Black-and-white photographs publication can see Antonina in the bra, the pants and the jacket. A stylish accessory that complements the image of a pregnant Tony, is a hat. She holds in her hands a cake. The star’s hair laid in light curls, and on the face of the delicate makeup.

Emotional state at the mega level. I can cry due to the fact that the house was not apples and to laugh just looking into the distance and remembering something (from the looks this process is a little weird). Movie I watch only funny and preferably with not very strong meaning, but rather simply cartoons. Well about the food you have understood everything,
– wrote in the publication the star.

