Daughter Olga Sumy was fascinated by the scenes in underwear

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дочь Ольги Сумской очаровала кадром в нижнем белье

In a family of Ukrainian actress Olga Sumskaya is coming replenishment. Antonina papernaya, who recently first showed the daughter, pregnant with a second child. Now 29-year-old actress charmed subscribers a new photo, which poses in underwear.

On his page on Instagram, Antonina papernaya shared frame in a nightgown and a see-through black robe. Body styling and expressive makeup done image actress more vivid. However, the main focus on the photos rounded tummy Antonina. “Morning,” simply signed frame girl.

We note, initially, the news about pregnancy of the daughter confirmed that Olga Sumy: “Yes, again going to be a grandmother! And all this desire. After all, it is a great happiness! The sex of the child we do not know. Because I get a lot of questions, who would it be: the grandson or granddaughter? Waiting” – shared the actress.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013.
