Daughter Olya Polyakova fell from his horse and injured (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дочь Оли Поляковой упала с лошади и травмировалась (фото)

The eldest daughter of the singer Olya Polyakova Maria, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, was injured, asru with horses.

About it the girl wrote in Instagram, adding a picture with a broken nose.

“Today, fell from his horse, broke his nose and injured his leg, but not a photo could not do”, she said.

Дочь Оли Поляковой упала с лошади и травмировалась (фото)

Subscribers Masha asked her to be careful and wished them health.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Olga Polyakova (@polyakovamusic) Mar 23, 2020 at 4:57 PDT

Earlier, Irina Fedyshyn showed how preparing lessons with children. She also showed how to make a mask.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article