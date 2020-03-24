Daughter Olya Polyakova fell from his horse and injured (photo)
The eldest daughter of the singer Olya Polyakova Maria, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, was injured, asru with horses.
About it the girl wrote in Instagram, adding a picture with a broken nose.
“Today, fell from his horse, broke his nose and injured his leg, but not a photo could not do”, she said.
Subscribers Masha asked her to be careful and wished them health.
