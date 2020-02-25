Daughter Vera Glagoleva and Alexander Ovechkin are expecting their second child (photo)

Subsky Anastasia, the daughter of the late actress Vera Glagoleva, will soon give birth to a second child from the hockey player Alexander Ovechkin.

26-year-old woman shared in the social networks of family photos. In the picture — it with the big tummy, husband and son Sergey. “We are very waiting for you”, — has signed a publication Nastasia.

It is unknown what month is Subsky, but fans are sure to give birth to her soon.

They also left a lot of congratulations in the comments. “Uraaa!!! Congratulations to Nastya you! What luck, well done”, “Nastyusha! It is so great!!! Congratulations” — write the users of Instagram.

Note that the firstborn Subsky gave birth in August 2018. In the same year, Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup, and his fans decided that little Sergey is a good influence of the father.

