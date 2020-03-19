Daughter Zavorotnyuk makes his treatment of the mother in Instagram

The sick daughter of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was beginning to earn money in Instagram on expensive treatment of mother.

Anna Zavorotnyuk-stryukove recently launched the extraordinary activity in social networks. It turned out she was willing to work for money.

The Manager Anna was voiced advertising rates. So, the girl takes 50 thousand rubles for the publication in the feed and 15 thousand for storis. The prices are quite modest, as followers of Anna little. But she makes several posts a day, actively communicates with subscribers in the comments, increasing the audience.

The family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk necessary money for treatment of the actress. Because the husband stars now out of work — all shows are cancelled. But this allowed him to round the clock to stay with a sick wife.

