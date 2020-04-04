David Beckham has cut her hair bald (photos, video)

Famous ex-football player “Manchester United”, “real” and England’s David Beckham decided to change her image and became bald.

On this occasion, 44-year-old Englishman who owns the club of the American League MLS “inter Miami”, put in your Instagram photo, signed: “Just had to do it.”

By the way, I have now better be seen one of the 40 tattoos football legends — the solar system, which he adorned his head.

It just so happened that exactly 12 years ago — April 4, 2008- David Beckham t-shirt “Los Angeles galaxy” scored his first goal in MLS. Former club player recalled that gates “San Jose” Beckham struck by the bald.

View this post in Instagram Publication from LA Galaxy (@lagalaxy) 3 APR 2020 11:44 PDT

.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter