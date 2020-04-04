David Beckham has cut her hair bald (photos, video)
Famous ex-football player “Manchester United”, “real” and England’s David Beckham decided to change her image and became bald.
On this occasion, 44-year-old Englishman who owns the club of the American League MLS “inter Miami”, put in your Instagram photo, signed: “Just had to do it.”
By the way, I have now better be seen one of the 40 tattoos football legends — the solar system, which he adorned his head.
It just so happened that exactly 12 years ago — April 4, 2008- David Beckham t-shirt “Los Angeles galaxy” scored his first goal in MLS. Former club player recalled that gates “San Jose” Beckham struck by the bald.
