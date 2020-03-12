David Hallyday: tour is also the coronavirus in full force !

Share on Facebook

Because of the epidemic of the Coronavirus, the singer David Hallyday postpones a date of his tour, Lord’s Tour. He announces to his fans !

On Twitter, David Hallyday announced to her fans a change of date of his tour, Lord’s Tour. The concert in Dole is postponed to Tuesday, 2 June 2020. ERM you reveals more.

No one escapes the epidemic of the Coronavirus ! In France, the government prohibits all gatherings of more than 1,000 people. Then, some artists do not have the choice. They should cancel or postpone the dates of their tour. It is therefore the case of Gims, M Pokora, Vitaa and Slimane, Inez Reg. But also David Hallyday !

In fact, the son of Johnny Hallyday traverse the whole of France for his tour, Lord’s Tour for several weeks. As well, he goes on stage to present his thirteenth album, ” I have something to tell you” , released in December 2018. Elsewhere, David Hallyday has received the platinum disc for this project !

So far, the artist 53-year-old prefers to give concerts in small rooms. For the year 2020, sees the bigger things ! He wants to sing in front of crowds larger than those of the last few weeks. Where the organization of his tour. But the Coronavirus seems to put a spoke in the wheels.

David Hallyday reassures his fans

In fact, the son of the Taulier must refer to one of his dates ! This is his concert at Dole. Then it was to take place on 10 march at The House, the playhouse postpones the date to 2 June 2020. The reason for this ? The fight against the spread of the virus, once again ! However, the tickets remain valid.

Thus, David Hallyday the announcement on his account Instagram. In order to reassure his fans, the singer says that the concert is rescheduled. Also, he wrote the word in capital letters. At least, he can be sure that the internet users do not paniqueront not ! And her technique works !

His fans take advantage of its publication to ask him about the other dates of his tour, Lord’s Tour. Also, some thank David Hallyday ! “Bravo pour working so fast, and we offer the new date 😘 “, ” Thank you for bring me happiness during your concerts, you are great and awesome David !!!! “Others simply go through the hello. “Hello David, I hope to be there. I wish you a good day. “In any case, the message is past !