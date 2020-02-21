David vs Goliath: the smallest player in the NHL broke the 193-centimetre opponent

165-centimeter forward “Columbus” Nathan Emblem won the fight 193-centimetre opponent from Philadelphia Travis Sanheim during a match of the regular NHL season.

On the YouTube channel Sportsnet has published a video which shows how the lowest hockey League first knocked down the forward of “Philadelphia” Claude Giroux, and then confused, when he bumped teammate opponent. Sanheim and coat of Arms grabbed each other for a uniform, but it was the forward of “Columbus” was able to prevail in a brief scuffle, knocking the opponent to the ice.

A fight between Nathan coat of Arms and Travis Sangamon

The match ended with a victory “Philadelphia” in overtime with the score 4:3. Teams are neighbors in the standings of the Eastern conference, while the fifth and sixth place in the playoffs.

