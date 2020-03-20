Day of birth of Ivan Mazepa: the forbidden love Ukrainian Hetman

Photo: jnsm.com.ua

20 Mar 1689 was born the legendary Hetman of Zaporizhia army, soldier and politician, one of the founders of the independent Ukrainian state Ivan Mazepa.

At 22 years of age Ivan became the owner of his father’s estate Mazepians and at the same time, married the widow of Colonel Hanna Fridrikhovich. The woman was middle-aged and ugly, but had influential relatives, due to which Mazepa became the personal scribe of the Hetman Petro Doroshenko.

However, this career did not last long, and the future Hetman continued to advance the political ladder and in military activities. Multiplying wealth and power, he received possession of dozens of villages and 100 thousands of serfs, by the age of 65 became the richest man in Ukraine in the mid XVIII century.

Ivan Mazepa. Photo: weloveua.com

All these years Mazepa continued to live with his lawful wife, however, after her death, the 65-year-old Ivan Stepanovich for the first time fell in love. His choice was a 16-year-old girl, the daughter of his longtime companion Vasily Kochubey. While a young girl in response is not a joke became interested in the elderly lady’s man.

Said Mazepa at this age was still good.

Ivan Mazepa attractive, slender. His expression harsh, his eyes shining, his hands thin and white as a woman, although his body stronger than the German cavalryman, and he’s a great rider,” wrote the Hetman of the French diplomat Jean Baluz.

The eloquence of Ivan Stepanovich was not inferior to the young and wrote to his girl: “My heart, my pink flower! Hearts ache that close to me leave, and I can’t your eyes and face so white to see. Through this letter, I bow and kiss you all kindly.”

Mazeppa and Matrona. Photo: biography-life.ru

Fatal in this story was the fact that Mazepa was the godfather of movies that, by definition, in those times made their marriage impossible. However Hetman Woo the girl and, of course, received a waiver from her parents, who accused the “old shameless” that he had bewitched their daughter.

After parent refusal Motrya escaped to Mazepa in the middle of the night. This scandal is discussed the whole of Ukraine and the Hetman had, despite strong feelings, sending the girl home. There were rumors that the innocence of police was broken, however, thanks to money and connections Kochubey, she was soon married, forcing the groom to close their eyes to this intimate flaw.

Matrona lived for many more years and never after separation from Hetman Mazepa with anybody did not speak about it. Himself Ivan Stepanovich died 5 years after the most brilliant novel in his life.