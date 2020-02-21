Deadly charge: six-month old girl was bitten by a cord from cellphones and was in intensive care

Careless use of smartphones and accessories to them often leads to tragic consequences, which proves that recently took place in Brazil incident: six-month old girl was bitten by a plugged in charger phone and almost died from the shock.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

It is reported that the tragic incident took place on Tuesday, February 18, in the municipality of Lucas do Rio Verde, state of Mato Grosso. The baby woke up and while adults are not seen playing with lying next to the mattress and mobile phone, in which you have inserted the cord from the charge. At some point, the girl pulled it into his mouth. She was electrocuted so badly that she lost consciousness, and blacked out the circuit breaker.

Relatives brought the child unconscious and with burns on the face and hands of the nearest clinic, where the girl was in intensive care. The doctors were afraid that she might choke because of accumulated in the Airways of saliva after the shock. The liquid was removed using a special apparatus.

When danger to life has passed, the child was transferred to the hospital for intensive care. Now the girl remains in a medical facility and is recovering.

Dr. Helene Strobel rose, who gave first aid to the injured, said that the child arrived in “serious condition with a very low heart rate and breath.” She urged parents to be vigilant to avoid such incidents.

40-year-old man was in bed watching football on the phone connected to the charger and died from the shock. His body was discovered by a neighbor the next morning.

