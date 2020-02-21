Deadly coronavirus “infiltrated” in 26 countries – who

As of February 20, in the world for coronavirus COVID-19 1076 infected people in 26 countries. It is reported by the world health organization (who) on Twitter, reports BAGNET.

As told who Director-General Dr tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus, the last day of coronavirus died 7 people outside China. Also, in Iran there was 5 new cases of infection with coronavirus. 2 of them was fatal.

Tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus said that from the coronavirus died 2121 people. Everything in the world has recorded 74 675 thousand cases of infection.