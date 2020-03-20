Deadly infection: Coronavirus “killed” a small town

It is reported by the American Center for system studies at Johns Hopkins University.

According to them, the planet has already recorded almost a quarter of a million infected.

It is known that in China on March 20, 2020, there are 3252 81199 dead and infected in Italy – infected 3405, 3405 of them died.

Besides, 86 thousand people were able to fully recover from the disease.

In addition, Ukraine has already registered 3 deaths from coronavirus and 26 cases of infection.