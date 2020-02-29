Deadly party in Moscow: there was video as people were jumping into the pool with dry ice

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Смертельная вечеринка в Москве: появилось видео, как люди прыгали в бассейн с сухим льдом

In a network published video from the party in Moscow, during which three people were poisoned by carbon dioxide and died. Video was published by Telegram-channel “Tape.ru”.

“Footage from deadly party — people in protective suits dive into the pool with dry ice. On instructions, by the way, there is a warning that the fumes are dangerous. As a result, three guests died from suffocation”, — stated in the message channel.

The network actively discussing the video and the behavior of people on it.

“A herd of monkeys to have seized hand grenades” — wrote one user.

“The Darwin Awards. Without variants”, — said the second.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, 28 February in Moscow was a tragedy for the bath party, which staged a famous instabloggers Ekaterina Didenko. Party in the bath complex she made in honor of the day of birth — 28 Feb girl celebrated 29th anniversary. In Catherine’s Instagram has over a million followers. The girl calls herself a “pharmacy revizorro” and tells followers how to save money when buying medications.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article