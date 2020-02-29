Deadly party in Moscow: there was video as people were jumping into the pool with dry ice

In a network published video from the party in Moscow, during which three people were poisoned by carbon dioxide and died. Video was published by Telegram-channel “Tape.ru”.

Footage from deadly party people in protective suits plunge into the pool with dry ice. On instructions, by the way, there is a warning that the fumes are dangerous. As a result, three guests died from suffocation pic.twitter.com/KYCCkFJ3QM Feed.ru (@lentaruofficial) February 29, 2020

“Footage from deadly party — people in protective suits dive into the pool with dry ice. On instructions, by the way, there is a warning that the fumes are dangerous. As a result, three guests died from suffocation”, — stated in the message channel.

The network actively discussing the video and the behavior of people on it.

“A herd of monkeys to have seized hand grenades” — wrote one user.

“The Darwin Awards. Without variants”, — said the second.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, 28 February in Moscow was a tragedy for the bath party, which staged a famous instabloggers Ekaterina Didenko. Party in the bath complex she made in honor of the day of birth — 28 Feb girl celebrated 29th anniversary. In Catherine’s Instagram has over a million followers. The girl calls herself a “pharmacy revizorro” and tells followers how to save money when buying medications.

