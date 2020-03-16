Death of a beauty Queen: pregnant 19-year-old model fell from the wall between USA and Mexico

The wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which the President of the United States Donald Trumpkin believes that one of its important achievements was the site of the death of former beauty Queen from Guatemala.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

The publication reports that on Tuesday, February 10, 19-year-old former chief beauty of his hometown Estefani Miriam Giron Moon tried to climb over the metal wall on the border of Mexico and the United States to illegally cross the border. The woman slipped and fell from seven-meter height. She received injuries incompatible with life.

The moon was in her eighth month of pregnancy. Doctors urgently held her caesarean section, but was unable to save the child.

26-year-old partner moon Delver the Yisrael Diaz Garcia was an eyewitness to the incident and notified the border patrol immediately after its fall.

The representative of border guard and customs service of the USA mark Morgan blamed the smugglers, who help migrants to illegally enter the territory of a foreign country.

“The smugglers quickly left them alone in the dark, allowing them to make the final steps in the journey itself. When they tried to climb on the wall, the husband could do nothing but watch as his pregnant wife falls. It’s very tragic. The sad thing is, this tragedy could have been prevented. Don’t listen to smugglers. They don’t care about you and are willing to leave you to die,” he said.

