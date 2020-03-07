Death of a judge: fleeing from the chase of the referee died under the wheels of a train

In Italy, where this week closed all educational institutions in connection with the onset of coronavirus, was an accident involving a football referee.

So, in the village of Porto Potenza Picena in the East of the country, 31-year-old referee Antonio Martiniello, who was under house arrest, died under the wheels of a train.

About it reports Sky Sport Italia.

It is reported that the referee was under house arrest after being accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

In addition, in February, he was suspended from judging for a year after that match in the regional League he struck the head of a goalkeeper one of the teams.

The first sin of Martiniello was required to wear an electronic bracelet and not to leave the home.

One day the judge came out of the apartment, what was seen on the remote control, the police, and the offender has left the outfit.

Seeing the cops, Martiniello tried to escape from them, but the electronic bracelet on his leg was still chained to his actions.

Last chance to escape from the police had to jump over train tracks before gaining a train. Unfortunately, he failed and the man died under the wheels of the composition.

and lowered to move the barrier. The car left on the railroad tracks, where it collided with the train. Minibus was thrown in a ditch. The driver weren’t injured, but five of his fellow villagers, who was in the cabin, were hospitalized.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter