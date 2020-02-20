Death star Beverly hills Janet Dubois

The cause of death of the actress has not been reported. About the illnesses or problems in the life of a star is also not known.

In the US, actress Janet Dubois, known for his roles in the TV series Emergency and Beverly hills 90210.

It is reported that the actress died at the age of 74 years. She allegedly died in his sleep in his California home in Glendale.

About who found the body of Dubois was not reported. Unknown cause of death female. It is reported that her death was sudden even for family. Dubois not complained about his health and did not report some diseases.

It is known that a few weeks before the death of the actress did not come to meet with the fans.

In her list of Janet Dubois also role in the film Charlie’s Angels 2: full throttle and the TV series Good times.