Decent level: the dog is taught to play volleyball (video)

Quarantine, pandemic coronavirus, as we know, led to the cancellation of most of the sport competitions in the world. But the athletes still do not throw your workout. Some of them are attracted to the occupation four-legged friends. For example, the football player of “Dynamo” Victor Tsygankov coins skill with his dog Lucky.

But the Norwegian volleyball player Mathias Berntsen published in Inastagram video where he trains with his dog Kiara. Have to admit, the sparring partner the master of beach volleyball — that’s it!

View this post in Instagram Publication of Mathias Berntsen (@mathiasberntsen96) 25 Mar 2020 5:07 PDT

By the way, Ciara is not Blendable when you have to play with two volleyball players.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Beachvolley Vikings (@beachvolleyvikings) 29 Mar 2020 at 9:00 am PDT

And the game is a 2×2 grid across the dog of the Norwegian kicker nose, shows himself a brilliant assistant.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Mathias Berntsen (@mathiasberntsen96) APR 4, 2020 at 4:08 PDT

.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter