Declared the title “Jurassic World 3”

Director Colin Trevorrow has started filming the third series of sci-Fi movie “Jurassic World”. About it the Director said on his official page in social network Twitter. He also said the full title is “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

The main role will again be performed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The film also appears the participants of the original film “Jurassic Park” Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. Previously Pratt claimed in an interview that “returns everything”. “Look, I don’t have anything really to tell, but I assure you that it will blow your mind. It will be the best and the most ambitious part of the project”, – said the actor. Pratt also compared “Jurassic World 3” with the adaptation of Marvel comics “the Avengers 4: the End”.

In turn, Colin Trevorrow talked about how he was able to bring back the original cast. “The next film allows the characters to blend in seamlessly with the story. Emily Carmichael and I call it “Jurassic Park 4″, because that’s what it is,” he said.

The film “Jurassic World 3” will be released in June 2021.