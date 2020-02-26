Declassified details about the iPhone 12

The next iPhone will get the support of ultra-fast Wi-Fi. Such details declassified Japanese portal MacOtakara, citing its own sources.

iPhone 12, the output of which is scheduled for the autumn, need to get support for the new Wi-Fi standard, known as IEEE 802.11 ay. This standard operates at a frequency of 60 gigahertz and has an increased data transfer rate. According to the source, the new standard will be used in iPhone to transfer information over very short distances.

According to MacRumors, the insider may have meant the transfer of files from iPhone to other Apple-gadget via AirDrop. The publication suggested that the new Wi-Fi standard can be used for data exchange when working with the headset of augmented and virtual reality. Journalists recalled the report from 2018, stating that VR headset from Apple will operate on the selected communication channel by the IEEE 802.11 ay.

IEEE 802.11 aq is developed by the extension to current wireless networks. It has an operating frequency of 60 GHz, transmission speed up to 40 Gbps and transmission distance up to 500 meters. It is expected that the development of the standard will be completed by the end of 2020.

According to the forecast of insiders, the line iPhone 12 will include several flagship smartphones, which will be held in September 2020. In December, the portal MacOtakara said that the smartphone will get some used in the iPhone 4 design elements and a magnetic connector for use with a stylus.