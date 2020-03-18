Declassified documents about the first man’s exit into space

Pilot-cosmonaut Colonel Alexei Leonov

Roscosmos has published declassified documents about the implementation of the program of the world’s first man in space in 1965. This was reported on the website of the Corporation.

Files released in connection with the anniversary of this event.

We will remind, on March 18, 1965, pilot-cosmonaut Colonel Alexei Leonov, the first people made out of space.

The materials contain the signature of the chief designer of OKB-1 (now Rocket and space Corporation “Energy”) Sergei Korolev, the Chairman of the State Commission Georgy Tyulin, representatives of the leadership of the Soviet Union and other representatives of Russian science.

