Declassified the name of the third movie about spider-Man

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Рассекретили название третьего фильма о Человеке-пауке

The sources in the Cosmic Book News report that the picture can be called Spider-Man: Home Run (the man-spider: a home run”).

The subtitle is a reference to the baseball term “home run” which means a blow, by which the team can win.

The main villain of the new part can be Kraven the hunter who in the comics is the son of a Russian aristocrat Sergei Kravinoff and grows into a professional hunter.

The premiere is scheduled for July 15, 2021.

Maria Batterbury

